Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Decreases By 7.1%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 13,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8 %

GPK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 3,403,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

