Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Grows By 5.3%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 385,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iCAD Trading Up 1.4 %

ICAD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,426. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iCAD by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iCAD by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

