Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expands By 7.1%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 773,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 11,281 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $85,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,544,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,735,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,625. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

