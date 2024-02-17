Short Interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Expands By 8.1%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $69.99. 307,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,489. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.97. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $31,257,000. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth $23,439,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

