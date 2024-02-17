Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Grows By 9.3%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,610,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of IMGN stock remained flat at $31.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Our Latest Report on IMGN

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.