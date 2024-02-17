Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Increases By 7.1%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Innodata Trading Down 3.9 %

Innodata stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.