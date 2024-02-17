Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Grows By 9.1%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 785,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ITT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ITT traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $123.72. 228,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

