Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rises By 7.2%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 85,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. 10,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

