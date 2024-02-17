Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Decreases By 9.7%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Down 0.1 %

JSM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

