Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expands By 8.4%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

ONB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

