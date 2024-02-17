SOLVE Reaches Market Cap of $14.78 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $430,834.14 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

