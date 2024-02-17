Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.7 %

SON stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

