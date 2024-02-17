SPACE ID (ID) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $280.84 million and $193.35 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.58458779 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $72,445,862.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

