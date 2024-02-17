Status Hits Market Capitalization of $158.43 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Status has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $158.43 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04073155 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $6,775,920.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

