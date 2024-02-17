Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.24

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.24 and traded as high as C$7.28. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 33,719 shares.

RAY.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69.

In related news, insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. Corporate insiders own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

