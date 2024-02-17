Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.56

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 95826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Subaru Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Subaru during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Subaru by 13.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Subaru by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

