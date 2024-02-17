Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Trading 11.4% Higher

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $31.87. 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

