Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,430 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 3.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $81,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

