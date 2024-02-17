Sweat Economy Trading Up 4.9% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $84.47 million and $6.18 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,840,120,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,774,111,350 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

