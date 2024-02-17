Swipe (SXP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $209.63 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $209.63 million and $19.88 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 594,493,805 coins and its circulating supply is 594,493,318 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

