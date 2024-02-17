Synthetix Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00007069 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $25.67 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,619,153 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

