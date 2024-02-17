Tangible Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004346 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $73.07 million and $15,844.36 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.34509655 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $15,250.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

