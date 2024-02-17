TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 3,450,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,983. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -246.50 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTI. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

