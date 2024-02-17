Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. 111,346,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,829,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $636.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.