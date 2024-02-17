UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $4.16 on Major Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00008043 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $325.87 million and $23.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,045,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,314,081 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

