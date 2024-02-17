United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 46,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 58,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.3893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

