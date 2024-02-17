USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Volume Tops $282,738.44 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $99.93 million and approximately $282,738.44 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00517477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00148269 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00023936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89941356 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $294,701.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

