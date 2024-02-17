Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $409,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,441. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

