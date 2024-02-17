Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 259,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 132,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

