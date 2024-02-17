Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 840,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 671,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,498,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 925,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

