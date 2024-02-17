Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.54

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and traded as low as $8.97. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 89,367 shares trading hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.