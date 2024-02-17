Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Survey

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.45%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.91%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -32.05% -26.92% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.53% -7.39%

Risk & Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.40) -7.48 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.05) -25.60

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

