Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Reaches $7.26 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00012894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $185.44 million and $7.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015446 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,194.83 or 1.00024467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00160030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.67626426 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $7,520,203.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

