Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.79.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 114.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 76.9% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

