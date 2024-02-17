Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $6.29. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 70,811 shares changing hands.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

