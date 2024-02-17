Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

