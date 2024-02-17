WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. 80,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Dividend Announcement

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

