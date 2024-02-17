Wrapped HBAR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $1.63 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,526.96947 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08446987 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,697,842.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

