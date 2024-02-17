Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.78. 133,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 113,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Zalando Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.