1inch Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $521.17 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $521.17 million and $25.31 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,608,199 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

