42-coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28.25 (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $27,379.20 or 0.53043077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $28.25 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00136317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

