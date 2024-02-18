Acala Token (ACA) Reaches Market Cap of $109.12 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $109.12 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015714 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,207.72 or 0.99773080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00168818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11297678 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,978,811.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.