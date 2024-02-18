Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

