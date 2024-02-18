Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $352.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00117708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00035082 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00020464 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006688 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

