Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $352.30 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00116044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00034714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00020243 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006666 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

