Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04), reports. Airbus had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion.

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 214,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Airbus has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

