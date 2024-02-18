Analyzing Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 1 3 5 0 2.44 Portillo’s 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sweetgreen and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.20%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63% Portillo’s 2.27% 3.98% 1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.95 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -10.27 Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.34 $10.85 million $0.26 54.54

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

