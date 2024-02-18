Ankr Market Capitalization Achieves $287.01 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $287.01 million and $28.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015756 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,064.79 or 0.99938305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00169220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02821456 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $22,057,566.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.