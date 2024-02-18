Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.59 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and $283.82 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.98487595 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 773 active market(s) with $239,385,078.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

