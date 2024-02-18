Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.31 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $172.31 million and $14.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002071 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001373 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,975,592 coins and its circulating supply is 178,976,362 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.